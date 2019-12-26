Bolivia´s foreign minister says Mexico appeal to International Court 'a mistake'

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's Foreign Minister Karen Longaric speaks during a news conference in La Paz, Bolivia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia´s foreign minister rejected claims by Mexico that it has ramped up its police presence outside its embassy in La Paz and is intimidating its diplomats, saying Mexico asked for police support and it would never violate international protocols.

Karen Longaric said Mexico´s appeal to the International Court of Justice to safeguard its diplomatic facilities in Bolivia was a “mistake” and a “legal fallacy”, and the appeal should be withdrawn.

“No one can file a lawsuit for unproven facts, no one can be sued for acts they have not committed,” she told journalists in La Paz.

“The government of (President Jeanine) Añez is respectful of international treaties, of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations and, so national security forces would never enter a diplomatic building without prior authorization.”

Longaric said Mexico had twice “expressly requested” from Bolivia additional police protection for its embassy in La Paz on November 19 and 29 amid concerns about protests outside.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales after he resigned on November 10, deepening large-scale protests in the Andean nation.