Mexican foreign minister says there must be 'no coup' in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister said on Sunday that his country rejected what he called a military operation under way in Bolivia, adding that there must be “no coup.”

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday after a political and military rebellion against his 14-year rule following weeks of protests over a disputed Oct. 20 election.

“We reject this, it’s similar to those tragedies that bloodied our Latin America last century,” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter. “Mexico will maintain its position of respect for democracy and institutions. No coup.”