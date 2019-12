FILE PHOTO: A view of Mexico's embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reiterated its protest of the “harassment and intimidation” of its diplomatic personnel in Bolivia.

The ministry also said it has asked the Bolivian charge d’affaires in Mexico to give account for Bolivia’s actions, and called for a meeting on Thursday.