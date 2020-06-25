Mexico says free trade with Brazil on heavy vehicles delayed three years

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The start of free trade between Mexico and Brazil in heavy automotive vehicles has been pushed back by three years, Mexico’s economy ministry said on Thursday.

The Mexican government’s statement mentioned the coronavirus but did not make an explicit link to the pandemic for the delay in the start of free trade in the vehicles.

Free trade in the vehicles was due to start on July 1, 2020 but has been pushed back to July 2023, the ministry said.