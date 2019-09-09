Mexico in talks with digital platforms about taxes: minister

FILE PHOTO: Arturo Herrera, Mexico's new Finance Minister, reacts during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday that his government is in talks with digital platforms about taxes, aiming to ensure that all corporations pay their share.

Mexico is exploring taxing purchases on Amazon, Uber and AirBnB and other digital platforms to boost the tax take and to help fill a multibillion-dollar revenue hole after changes in the way the state oil company Pemex contributes to government coffers.

The rapid growth of digital platforms in Mexico requires a tax framework to ensure the companies pay their fair share, Herrera told a news conference.

While the platforms’ contribution to Mexico’s GDP is small, the digital economy is among the fastest-growing sectors, Herrera added.