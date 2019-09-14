Business News
September 14, 2019 / 12:42 AM / a few seconds ago

S&P says Mexican government's 2020 growth forecast likely too optimistic

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings views the Mexican government’s 2020 economic growth forecast of 1.5% to 2.5% as too optimistic, the credit rating agency said in a statement on Friday.

“It’s probable that our updated growth projections will be more conservative,” S&P Global Ratings said in the statement, referring to the agency’s upcoming forecast for the third quarter. S&P added that the budget estimates for financing requirements and a 2020 primary surplus are in line with its own expectations.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
