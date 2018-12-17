Mexican government defends budget cuts in face of opposition protests

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended deep cuts in his 2019 budget to social spending, saying the savings that investors described as prudent were made by trimming wasteful expenditure.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks as he holds a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Unveiled on Saturday night by Mexico's new leftist government, the budget displayed more fiscal discipline than some market watchers had expected, limiting new social and infrastructure spending plans in the short term. The peso MXN= led gains among major currencies.

The budget is a major test for the agenda of the president, who took power on Dec.1. After he canceled a major airport construction and announced new infrastructure projects, investors had began to fear a move away from Mexico’s long-standing commitment to fiscal discipline.

“The corruption is over, the waste is over, the budget is going to go further,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference on Monday. “We will do more with less.”

Lopez Obrador is aiming to jump-start ailing state oil company Pemex [PEMX.UL] and fund cash-transfer programs for both the elderly and unemployed youngsters, but at a gradual pace.

To fund the new plans, the budget proposes some steep cuts for parts of the federal government, including a third less for the environment ministry. It is also proposing a 6 percent reduction in the budget of the public National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the largest university in Latin America.

That prompted criticism from the opposition and some supporters that he was failing on election campaign promises. Much of the new spending covers pledges made during the campaign.

Before lawmakers in the lower house of Congress, where Lopez Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party holds a majority, Finance Minister Carlos Urzua faced loud protests from opposition parties.

Conservative opposition politicians held up placards protesting the cuts to universities, agriculture and the environment ministry.

Alfonso Ramirez Cuellar, the head of the budget committee in the lower house and a senior Morena lawmaker, said the opposition parties were unhappy about the end to discretional spending programs with little oversight.

Ramirez said the budget aimed to “look after the most vulnerable people and generate a greater number of jobs.”

Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said belt-tightening was necessary but that the budget could be adjusted as it passes through Congress.

“We know that budgets can be perfected,” Herrera told radio station Aristegui Noticias, saying the government was open to reviewing cuts, including those to the university.

Banks described the plans to keep a lid on spending as credible and helpful to investor sentiment, but they warned the government would need to show its plan was working out in the coming months.

In October, rating agency Fitch had said it could downgrade Mexico’s creditworthiness.

“The OK budget, in our view, will buy the government some time before the credit rating agencies make any decisions,” wrote Gabriel Lozano, an economist at JP Morgan in Mexico City.