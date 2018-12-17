Mexican government defends budget cuts, open to adjustments

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended deep cuts in his 2019 budget to social spending in areas such as the national university, saying the savings that investors described as prudent were made by trimming wasteful spending.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks as he holds a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

The budget unveiled on Saturday night by Mexico's new leftist government displayed more fiscal discipline than some market watchers had expected. The proposal limits new social and infrastructure spending plans for now. The peso MXN= led gains among major currencies.

“The corruption is over, the waste is over, the budget is going to go further,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference. “We will do more with less.”

Lopez Obrador is aiming to jump-start ailing state oil company Pemex and fund cash-transfer programs for both the elderly and unemployed youngsters, but at a gradual pace.

To fund the new plans, the budget proposes some steep cuts for parts of the federal government, including a third less for the environment ministry, prompting criticism that he was failing on election campaign promises. Lopez Obrador took office on Dec. 1, and much of the new spending covers pledges made during the campaign.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the largest university in Latin America, expressed “concern and disagreement” over a proposed 6 percent cut to its budget and it urged lawmakers to modify the plan.

Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Monday said belt-tightening was necessary but he said the budget could be adjusted as it passes through Congress, mentioning that the university cuts should be reassessed.

“We know that budgets can be perfected,” Herrera told radio station Aristegui Noticias.

“If there are things we have to review, we will review them ... We have to be open to reviewing the case of UNAM.”

Herrera said the government had spread its priorities through different ministries, so cuts in real terms at the education ministry were compensated by more spending elsewhere on student grants, for example.

Banks described the plans to keep a lid on spending as credible and helpful to investor sentiment, but they warned the government would need to show its plan was working out in the coming months.

The budget is a major test for the president’s agenda. After he canceled a major airport project and announced major infrastructure projects, global markets began to fear a move away from Mexico’s long-standing commitment to fiscal discipline.

In October, rating agency Fitch said it could downgrade Mexico’s creditworthiness.

“The OK budget, in our view, will buy the government some time before the credit rating agencies make any decisions,” wrote Gabriel Lozano, an economist at JP Morgan in Mexico City.