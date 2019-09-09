Mexico finmin says oil prices likely to exceed 2020 budget forecast

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday that it was difficult to forecast oil prices and that the price of crude in 2020 will probably be higher than the $49 per barrel estimate included in his ministry’s budget proposal.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s second budget since winning election last year aims to boost spending on welfare programs, security and state oil company Pemex, while at the same time eschewing new taxes or fuel price hikes.
