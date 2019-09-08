Business News
September 8, 2019 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's 2020 budget sees a 0.7% primary fiscal surplus

1 Min Read

Mexican peso banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government expects a 0.7% primary fiscal surplus in its 2020 budget, a blueprint released on Sunday shows, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador aims to balance spending priorities with a slowing economy.

Lopez Obrador’s second budget since winning a landslide election victory last year aims to boost spending on social welfare programs, security and state-run oil company Pemex, while at the same time eschewing new taxes or fuel price spikes.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Anthony Esposito

