MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s next Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) should remain a trilateral agreement.

Marcelo Ebrard, picked by Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as foreign minister, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland at the campaign headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Ebrard saying that the fundamental nature of the trade pact should not change.