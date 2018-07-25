FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 4:39 PM / in 43 minutes

NAFTA agreement should be trilateral, Mexican and Canadian officials stress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ministers from Canada and Mexico on Monday stressed that the North American Free Trade Agreement should remain a trilateral pact and derided a U.S. proposal for a so-called “sunset clause” that would end the deal after five years.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo pose for a picture after delivering a joint message in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

After a meeting in Mexico City on Wednesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said they remained optimistic about the progress of the negotiations to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact. Freeland noted she had spoken with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday.

Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Julia Love; editing by Frank Jack Daniel

