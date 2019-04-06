Power back in Cancun after outages hit Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A partial electricity blackout hit three states on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula on Friday afternoon, but power returned to tourist hot spots Cancun and Tulum a couple of hours after the outages started, authorities and locals said.

“Electricity has returned, traffic lights at 100 percent,” Mara Lezama, the mayor of the Benito Juarez municipality which encompasses Cancun, said on Twitter.

A resident of Tulum confirmed that electricity had also returned there.

Power outages had been reported throughout the peninsula, which is dotted with Caribbean coastal resorts.

Places affected included Cancun and Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo, the city of Merida in Yucatan state, and the neighboring state of Campeche, a major oil-producing region.