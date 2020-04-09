Mexico's Cemex asks employees, executives to take reduced pay amid coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican cement company CEMEX is pictured in Monterrey, Mexico March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Wednesday that it had asked employees to voluntarily defer 10% of their monthly salaries and members of the executive team to give up 15% of their monthly pay, citing the impact of the coronavirus.

The requests will go into effect May 1 for a period of 90 days, the company said in a statement.

Over the next 90 days, Cemex said it would reduce or suspend investments unrelated to the pandemic in addition to trimming inventory in all markets, in line with weaker demand.