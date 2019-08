FILE PHOTO: A cement plant of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured in Monterrey, Mexico, August 19, 2018. Picture taken August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday that it had begun a share buyback program approved by shareholders earlier this year that permits the company to purchase up to $500 million worth of its shares.