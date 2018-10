A logo of insurer Axa is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican central bank governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday that there is no indication that client resources in the financial system were affected by a recent cyber attack on insurer AXA.

AXA said on Tuesday that it suffered a cyber attack on Monday, but that its clients’ information and resources were safe and had not been affected.