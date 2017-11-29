FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's new central bank chief says inflation may not fall as forecast
November 29, 2017 / 1:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's new central bank chief says inflation may not fall as forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming central bank chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon on Tuesday said inflation may not fall as forecast due to recent and future shocks, and that the central bank board would focus on the most recent information to make its decisions.

(L-R) Newly appointed Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens and newly appointed Finance Minister Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya pose for a photograph at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, in this handout photograph released to Reuters by the Mexico Presidency, November 28, 2017. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Diaz de Leon, who was nominated to replace Agustin Carstens earlier on Tuesday, told Reuters in an interview that the bank’s main challenge is to get inflation back down to its 3 percent target after a spike this year above 6 percent.

The central bank holds its next monetary policy meeting in December with a few private economists predicting a hike from the current 7 percent benchmark interest rate after several months with no changes.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
