FILE PHOTO: The facade of the Bank of Mexico building is pictured in downtown in Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Monday said it will hold two dollar auctions of $750 million each on March 3 and March 8 through its $60 billion swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In December, the Bank of Mexico said it refreshed the swap line with the Fed until September 2021.