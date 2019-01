FILE PHOTO: Gerardo Esquivel, a nominee for deputy finance minister by Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador nominated left-leaning economist Gerardo Esquivel and independent economist Jonathan Heath to serve on the central bank’s five-member board, according to a post on a congressional website on Wednesday.

Lawmakers will need to approve Lopez Obrador’s nominations, which had been informally announced previously.