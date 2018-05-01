FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 1, 2018 / 3:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico central bank to improve transparency in meeting minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Monday said it was changing its monetary policy communication strategy, vowing to identify how individual board members voted and publish simultaneous English translation of minutes.

The Bank of Mexico said it was trying to keep improving its communication with the public. It will also publish transcripts of meetings three years after they take place, it said in a statement.

Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon took over in December last year.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.