Mexico central bank to improve transparency in meeting minutes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Monday said it was changing its monetary policy communication strategy, vowing to identify how individual board members voted and publish simultaneous English translation of minutes.
The Bank of Mexico said it was trying to keep improving its communication with the public. It will also publish transcripts of meetings three years after they take place, it said in a statement.
Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon took over in December last year.
