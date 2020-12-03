Factbox: Step by step - How Chinese 'money brokers' launder cash for Mexican drug cartels

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Chinese “money brokers” have emerged as vital partners for Latin American drug cartels, becoming key cogs in their multi-billion-dollar empires and upending the way narcotics cash traditionally has been laundered, according to U.S. authorities.

FILE PHOTO: Packages of money seized during an operation are shown to the media at a military zone on the outskirts of Monterrey, northern Mexico September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo/File Photo

Based on Reuters reporting and details that U.S. prosecutors presented at the recent trial of a Chinese businessman convicted of laundering cartel drug money, here is a popular method Chinese brokers employ to launder U.S. drug proceeds of Mexican crime groups:

STEP 1

A Mexican cartel wants to bring proceeds from U.S. drug sales back to Mexico. It contacts Chinese money brokers operating in Mexico to see who offers the cheapest rates.

STEP 2

The parties agree on a commission and the amount to be laundered, say $150,000.

STEP 3

The Chinese broker, using encrypted phone messages, would send the cartel three things:

1. a code word

2. the number of a U.S. burner phone

3. the unique serial number of an authentic $1 bill

Step 4

The Mexican crime group shares those details with a cartel-linked drug dealer in the United States, who calls the burner phone and identifies himself by using the code word. He arranges to meet a U.S.-based money courier working for the Chinese broker.

Step 5

The drug dealer and the money courier meet in public. The courier hands over a $1 bill with the unique serial number. When that checks out, the dealer hands over the cash, keeping the bill as a “receipt.”

Step 6

The courier takes the $150,000 to a U.S.-based Chinese merchant who has a bank account in China. The merchant then performs a currency swap known as a “mirror transaction.” He takes possession of the U.S. cash and then transfers $150,000 worth of Chinese yuan from his Chinese bank account to the money broker’s Chinese account, using an account number provided to him by the courier.

Step 7

The cartel’s drug cash is now sitting in a Chinese bank, outside the view of U.S. law enforcement. The broker has two options to send it on to Mexico to the drug cartel.

Step 8

Option 1 is to do another “mirror transaction.” The $150,000 worth of yuan is now transferred from the money broker’s Chinese account to the Chinese bank account of a Mexico-based businessperson. That Mexico-based businessperson then provides $150,000 worth of pesos to the money broker in Mexico, who delivers that cash to the cartel.

Step 9

Under option 2, the Chinese money broker buys $150,000 worth of consumer products in China, such as clothing, and exports them to Mexico. The goods are then sold, and the proceeds delivered to the cartel.