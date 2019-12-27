Mexico sets duties on Chinese aluminum foil and pressure cookers

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy ministry has imposed countervailing duties on aluminum foil imports from China after an anti-dumping investigation, the government’s official gazette said on Friday.

The ministry said duties would be imposed on aluminum foil exported to Mexico at prices below $3.4817 per kilogram.

Duties would be capped in accordance with the export prices of the companies in question, the ministry added.

For Hangzhou Five Star Aluminium Co, Ltd, the ministry set a cap of $0.17968 per kilo; for Jiangsu Zhongji Lamination Materials Co, Ltd, $0.6588 per kilo; and a sum of $1.1634 per kilo for Boxing Ruifeng Aluminium Co, Ltd and other exporters.

On Thursday, the ministry said it had concluded a separate anti-dumping probe on aluminum pressure cookers from China and had resolved to impose a duty of 92.64% on such imports.