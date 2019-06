Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking to increase its capacity to export to China, and wants to attract Chinese investment to Mexico, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday, ahead of a visit to Beijing next week.

Ebrard was speaking to reporters via a video link from the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.