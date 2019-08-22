Mexican restaurant firm CMR says agreed to buy Grupo Dasi

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator CMR (CMRB.MX) said on Thursday it has agreed to buy local firm Grupo Dasi and its associated businesses in a cash and stock deal, without disclosing the price.

Grupo Dasi, based in Mexico City, runs the Sushi Itto restaurant chain, consisting of more than 140 sushi eateries across 20 states in Mexico. It also owns food producer and supplier Novalimentos, which serves more than 2,000 establishments.

CMR operates eateries in Mexico under various brands including Chili’s, Olive Garden, Red Lobster and Nescafe.