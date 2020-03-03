Public will decide whether Constellation brewery opens in Mexico, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would consult the public over whether U.S. company Constellation Brands Inc should open its new brewery in the northern border city of Mexicali.

The massive, partly built brewery has been a bone of contention with local protest groups, which argue it will cause water shortages in one of Mexico’s driest regions.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said a public “consultation” should be held, without going into detail on how it would be organized.

“They should have faith in the citizens. Let them be the ones to decide,” the president said.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist who took office in December 2018, has criticized the previous administration for allowing the project, one of the biggest corporate investments in Mexico of recent years, to go ahead without approval of local residents.