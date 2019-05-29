Big Story 12
May 29, 2019 / 1:35 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Mexico attorney general confirms arrest order for ex-Pemex boss

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Emilio Lozoya, former chief executive of Pemex, attends a news conference after he leaves Mexico's attorney general's office, in Mexico City, Mexico August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s attorney general said on Wednesday an arrest warrant had been issued for Emilio Lozoya, former CEO of state oil company Pemex, as part of a probe into the company’s purchase of fertilizer businesses in the previous government.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz also told broadcaster Televisa the actions of Pemex’s board at the time would need to be analyzed during the probe. That could raise questions about the role of senior officials in the previous administration because of various ministries’ representation on Pemex’s board.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

