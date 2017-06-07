FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Mexico files extradition request for ex-governor with Guatemala
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 11:49 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico files extradition request for ex-governor with Guatemala

Javier Duarte, former governor of Mexican state Veracruz, appears in a court for extradition proceedings in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 19, 2017.Jose Cabezas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala said on Wednesday it had received a formal request from Mexico to extradite former Veracruz state Governor Javier Duarte, who was arrested in the Central American country on April 15 after several months on the run.

Guatemala's foreign ministry said on Twitter it had received the request from Mexico, a day after a visit to Guatemala by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Duarte, who is wanted for embezzlement and organized crime in Mexico, governed the Gulf state of Veracruz until 2016 for Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Duarte's case now must be weighed by judicial authorities in Guatemala before he can be extradited.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; editing by Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.