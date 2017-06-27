FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-governor of Mexican state agrees to extradition from Guatemala
#World News
June 27, 2017 / 7:42 PM / in 2 months

Ex-governor of Mexican state agrees to extradition from Guatemala

Sofia Menchu

2 Min Read

Javier Duarte, former governor of Mexican state Veracruz, reacts while sitting in a vehicle after a court appearance for extradition proceedings in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 27, 2017.Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A former state governor from Mexico's ruling party, wanted on charges of embezzlement and organized crime, agreed on Tuesday to be extradited to his homeland from Guatemala, where he was arrested in April.

Javier Duarte, who was governor of the Gulf state of Veracruz until last year, said in a court in Guatemala City that he was willing to face accusations against him in Mexico, although he denied any wrongdoing.

Slideshow (10 Images)

"I accept the extradition," said Duarte, who has become emblematic of corruption in Mexico.

Duarte, bespectacled and sporting a beard, appeared relaxed in court. He was arrested at a hotel in Panajachel, a village on the shores of Lake Atitlan, and is being held in a military prison in the capital.

Duarte, who governed Veracruz as a member of President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), has been accused of using state institutions to funnel public funds into private companies.

Under Duarte's rule, Veracruz descended into a chaotic cycle of violence, with mass graves having been discovered last year after he left office.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Paul Simao

