July 27, 2017 / 11:50 PM / in 19 days

Mexico asks Panama to extradite detained ex-state governor

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Former governor of Mexico's Quintana Roo state Roberto Borge (C) is escorted by policemen while leaving a court of appeals in Panama City, Panama, June 6, 2017.Carlos Lemos

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican attorney general's office said on Thursday it asked Panama to extradite a former state governor from President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), after being arrested there last month on corruption charges.

Roberto Borge, who was governor of the state of Quintana Roo, home to tourist resort Cancun, until last year, was detained in early June in the Panama City airport with the aid of Interpol as he was preparing to board a flight to Paris.

The attorney general's office has accused Borge of using resources obtained through illegal means, embezzlement and abuse of public office. It said it expects Panamanian authorities to schedule a hearing on the extradition request in the coming days.

Panama's Foreign Ministry said it was attending to the formal request presented by Mexican authorities.

Borge had long been accused of corruption by opposition parties, although he has denied the allegations.

Javier Duarte, who until last year governed the Mexican state of Veracruz as a PRI member, was extradited from Guatemala to Mexico on July 17. He is accused of embezzlement and organized crime activities.

Reporting by Eli Moreno in Panama City and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Bill Trott

