Mexico lauds U.S. decision to drop charges against ex-Army chief

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's then Defense Minister General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda attends a flag-raising ceremony honouring the victims of the September 1985 and 2017 earthquakes at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard lauded what he described as the “unprecedented” decision to drop U.S. criminal charges against Mexico’s former defense minister in favor of investigating him at home instead, the diplomat said on Tuesday.

Ebrard told a news conference shortly after the decision to dismiss the drug and money laundering charges against Salvador Cienfuegos was announced that the move showed U.S. authorities’ respect for Mexican sovereignty and its military.