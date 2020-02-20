Former Mexico President Pena Nieto investigated in Mexico corruption probe: report

FILE PHOTO: Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto attends a flag-raising ceremony honouring the victims of the September 1985 and 2017 earthquakes at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is being investigated as part of a corruption probe by Mexican law enforcement, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Pena Nieto has become embroiled in the investigation of Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexico’s state oil firm Petróleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL], or Pemex.

Lozoya is accused of corruption related to a wide-ranging bribery and money laundering case involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL]. Lozoya, who was arrested in Spain last week, has denied wrongdoing.

The Mexican attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pena Nieto, who completed a six-year term in 2018, could not immediately be reached for comment. He had previously denied receiving bribes from Odebrecht.