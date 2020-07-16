Former Pemex boss Lozoya leaves Spain to face charges in Mexico

MADRID (Reuters) - A former boss of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) who is wanted in Mexico, left Spain on Thursday, authorities said, heading back home to face corruption charges that could weigh heavily on leaders of the previous government.

FILE PHOTO: Emilio Lozoya, former chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) attends a news conference at a hotel after he leaves Mexico's attorney general's office, in Mexico City, Mexico August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Spanish police spokesman said that the plane extraditing former Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya, 45, departed Madrid in the late afternoon. A Mexican official said the aircraft was heading for Mexico with a stop in Canada.

Lozoya faces allegations of bribery and money laundering dating back to his 2012-16 tenure at the helm of Pemex.

Once a rising star of Mexican politics, Lozoya has become a key piece in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s bid to expose graft in and around the government he took over from his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, in late 2018.

Scion of a political family and a former grandee of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Lozoya has agreed to inform Mexican authorities about what went on during the government of Pena Nieto, Lopez Obrador says.

“This voluntary extradition is going to do a lot to help purify public life, to clean up corruption in the country,” Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Lozoya solicited and obtained funds from Brazilian firm Odebrecht for Pena Nieto’s 2012 presidential campaign, in which he defeated Lopez Obrador.

In exchange, Lozoya awarded contracts to the firm as boss of Pemex and also took money in exchange for contracts from Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, they contend.

Additionally, prosecutors allege that while at Pemex, Lozoya spent some $450 million renovating and acquiring an out-of-service fertilizer plant from Altos Hornos de Mexico.

Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes in Mexico. The bosses of Altos Hornos have denied wrongdoing.

Lozoya, who was arrested in the southern Spanish city of Malaga in February, has denied any wrongdoing.

Lawyers for Lozoya have said he acted under the orders of Pena Nieto, who has also denied any wrongdoing.

Lopez Obrador has been reluctant to point the finger directly at Pena Nieto.

But the veteran leftist has suggested that Pena Nieto’s landmark 2013-14 liberalization of the energy market, which Lopez Obrador strongly opposed, was tainted by corruption.

Mexican media have been awash with speculation that Lozoya will make revelations about ex-colleagues, and politicians involved in the energy reform to reduce any possible sentence.