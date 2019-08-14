Mexican president says there is no investigation against predecessor

Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is congratulated by former President Enrique Pena Nieto during his inauguration ceremony in congress, in Mexico City, Mexico December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday there was no investigation open against his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, while discussing a probe that has ensnared one of Pena Nieto’s former Cabinet ministers.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered that former social development minister Rosario Robles be detained pending a trial over suspected losses to taxpayers. Lopez Obrador said judges would decide whether more people were implicated.

After offering some general reflections on the Robles case at his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador was asked by a reporter whether there was any sign of an investigation against Pena Nieto, and he replied: “No, there isn’t.”