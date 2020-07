Emilio Lozoya, former chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) attends a news conference at a hotel after he leaves Mexico's attorney general's office, in Mexico City, Mexico August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A plane carrying Emilio Lozoya, a former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) who is facing corruption charges, landed in Mexico early on Friday, television images showed.

Lozoya, 45, has been charged with bribery and money laundering dating back to his 2012-2016 tenure at the helm of the firm also known as Pemex [PEMX.UL].