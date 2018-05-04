FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 4, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Factbox: Mexico securities regulator battles to overturn gag orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mexico’s Supreme Court set an important precedent in February that should make it easier for securities and banking regulator CNBV to overturn gag orders that prevent it from naming violators.

At least 13 Mexican executives and companies have filed suits to block the CNBV from using powers given to it in 2014 to publish sanctions, according to officials, court documents and the CNBV’s database.

Here are some of the biggest cases in which the CNBV won the right in lower courts to publish limited details of the charges:

($1 = 19.0850 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.