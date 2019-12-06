Mexico's Lopez Obrador gains ally on top court with new judge

FILE PHOTO: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, accompanied by his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, attends the anniversary of his first year in office at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate overwhelmingly approved a new member of the Supreme Court on Thursday, giving President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a new ally on the 11-member panel.

Margarita Ríos-Farjat, a law professor who served as Lopez Obrador’s tax agency chief since he took office last year, will fill a vacancy that opened up in October due to a resignation.

Rios-Farjat will serve a 15-year term and was formally sworn in shortly after winning 94 votes in the Senate out of 122 cast.