FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 31, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Aeromexico plane crashes in Mexico's Durango state, close to airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An Aeromexico plane crashed in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, television images showed, with the state’s governor saying the accident happened close to an airport.

The Mexican airline wrote in a post on Twitter that it was aware of reports of a crash in Durango and was seeking to verify the information and obtain details.

Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro wrote on Twitter that there were no official figures on deaths or injuries yet.

TV images showed the tail of a plan bearing an Aeromexico logo emerging from scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky. A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers had survived and walked to a highway to seek help.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.