Aeromexico plane crashes in Mexico's Durango state, close to airport

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An Aeromexico plane crashed in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, television images showed, with the state’s governor saying the accident happened close to an airport.

The Mexican airline wrote in a post on Twitter that it was aware of reports of a crash in Durango and was seeking to verify the information and obtain details.

Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro wrote on Twitter that there were no official figures on deaths or injuries yet.

TV images showed the tail of a plan bearing an Aeromexico logo emerging from scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky. A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers had survived and walked to a highway to seek help.