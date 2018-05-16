FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 11:41 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Mexico central bank estimates hackers hit about $15 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Wednesday a cyber attack that has affected a payments system in the country had hit a total of five companies and that an estimated 300 million pesos ($15.33 million) of irregular transactions had been detected so far.

Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said five market participants were victims of the hack, which hit connections to a domestic payments system at the end of April, but did not specify which banks, brokerages or other companies were targeted.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Christine Murray

