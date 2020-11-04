Delivery app SinDelantal, facing tough rivals, to close in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Restaurant delivery app SinDelantal, run by Brazilian startup iFood, will end its operations in Mexico next month as rivals crowd the market, the company said on Wednesday.

Founded in 2012, SinDelantal was one of the first food delivery apps in Mexico but soon found itself contending with a growing list of well-funded competitors eager to lure users in Latin America’s second-biggest economy, including Rappi, UberEats and Didi.

“Mexico is experiencing an environment of intense competition in the food delivery industry, in which many brands seek to win the hearts and stomachs of the Mexican consumer,” SinDelantal said in a statement to restaurant partners and couriers.

It did not offer further reasons for pulling out of Mexico.

SinDelantal’s investment partners will now focus on markets “where they are in a leadership position and with ample opportunity to transform the way people eat,” the statement added.

iFood will continue to operate its restaurant delivery apps in Brazil and Colombia, where it recently bought its one-time rival, Domicilios.com.