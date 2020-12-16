Mexican president to nominate education minister as next U.S. ambassador

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma speaks during the presentation of the national financial inclusion policy, at the Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE) in Mexico City, Mexico March 11, 2020. Picture taken March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will nominate Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma as the next ambassador to the United States, by far the country’s most important trading partner.

The appointment comes after Martha Barcena said earlier this week that she had decided to retire early and leave her post in the coming months after 43 years in foreign policy.