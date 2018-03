(Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister said on Monday that dealing with drug trafficking was a shared responsibility between the United States and Mexico after criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Luis Videgaray, who oversees foreign relations for Mexico, wrote in a post on Twitter that the United States and Mexico must work together to stem the flow of narcotics and weapons between the countries.