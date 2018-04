MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Wednesday that a downward trend in inflation has become apparent but that the bank is still ready to act if necessary.

Mexico's central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon Carrillo speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Mexican Banking Association's annual convention in Acapulco, Mexico March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Diaz de Leon, addressing a meeting of senators, said that inflation expectations have remained well-anchored but added that the bank would act in an “opportune and firm” manner to ensure expectations would remain stable.