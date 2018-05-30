Mexico cenbank says banks may still be vulnerable to cyber attacks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon on Wednesday said no further cyber attacks on banks had been seen since May 8, but that investigators would need to finish their probe to assure banks’ vulnerabilities have been addressed.

Mexico's central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon Carrillo speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Mexican Banking Association's annual convention in Acapulco, Mexico March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Earlier this month, the central bank said a cyber attack had sucked around 300 million Mexican pesos ($15.2 million) in fraudulent transfers from five companies.

Diaz de Leon said there had been around 800 suspect transactions in amounts from 30,000 pesos to more than 500,000 pesos.