August 1, 2019 / 3:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico lowers GDP growth projection for 2019 to 1.1%

FILE PHOTO: Cars and containers are seen in the port of Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Ministry has lowered its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.1% as evidence mounts that Latin America’s second-largest economy is falling short of the government’s expectations.

In an update on the country’s budget, the ministry said it had cut the forecast from a prediction of 2% made when the government presented the budget in December.

A preliminary estimate published by the national statistics agency on Wednesday showed that Mexico’s economy expanded by 0.1% in the April-June period from the previous quarter, narrowly escaping a recession.

