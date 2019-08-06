Mexico inflation expected to have slowed in July for a third month: Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation is forecast to have slowed in July for a third straight month, primarily due to lower energy prices, stoking expectations the central bank is gearing up for an interest rate cut, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

Annual inflation is seen at 3.79% in July, versus 3.95% in June, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts, banks and brokerage firms. MXCPIA=ECI

For core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, analysts expect an annual rate of 3.82%. MXCCPI=ECI

During the month of July, consumer prices are expected to have risen by 0.38%, while the core price index rose by 0.26%, according to the poll. MXINFL=ECI MXCPIX=ECI

Mexico’s statistics institute will publish inflation data for July on Thursday at 1100 GMT.

The Mexican central bank is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision a week later on Aug. 15.