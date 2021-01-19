Mexican inflation expected to tick up in early January: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: People look at posters with product prices outside a market known as La Merced as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Mexico likely accelerated slightly in the first half of January due to an increase in the price of gasoline and some foods, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of 12 analysts polled was for inflation to tick up to 3.17% in early January from 3.08% in the second half of December, the lowest level since May.

In the first half of January, consumer prices were predicted to have risen 0.34% from the previous two-week period, the poll showed. The core price index, which strips out some volatile components, was seen climbing 0.16%.

Core annual inflation was expected to register a rate of 3.78%, the survey showed.

Mexico’s central bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance limit above or below that.

The Mexican national statistics agency, INEGI, is due to publish the latest inflation data on Friday morning.