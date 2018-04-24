Mexico inflation falls to lowest in over 14 months

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Mexico slipped to its lowest level in over 14 months in the first half of April, moderating at a faster pace than expected, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Apples in boxes are displayed for sale at a Sam's Club store, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Inflation in the 12 months to the first half of April fell to 4.69 percent, from 4.90 percent in the second half of March. That’s the lowest reading since the second half of January 2017.

A Reuters poll had showed annual inflation slowing to 4.77 percent.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, slipped to 3.70 percent in the first half of April, from 3.90 in the second half of March.