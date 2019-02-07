Mexico inflation milder than forecast in January

FILE PHOTO - The prices of fruits are displayed in a market in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose at a milder pace than anticipated in the first month of the year, increasing 4.37 percent in the year through January, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 0.09 percent in January, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

Ten analysts and economists polled by Reuters had forecast annual inflation of 4.49 percent in January and monthly inflation of 0.20 percent.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.20 percent during the month.