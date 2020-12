FILE PHOTO: People are seen on the street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico December 4, 2020. The sign reads: "Use the protective mask properly". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said on Friday that 148,719 tax-paying jobs registered with the institute were added in the month of November.

Mexico shed some 1.1 million jobs registered with the IMSS between March and July due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.